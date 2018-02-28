Dana White says what most are thinking about a Liddell return

Chuck Liddell was a great fighter and a living legend. The former light heavyweight champion was forced in to retirement after a devastating knockout at the hands of fellow legend Rich Franklin. It was a violent end of a 1-5 streak that finished with Chuck counting the lights in the last three. Over the past six months there have been hints dropped by Liddell that he wants to return to fighting in the Bellator organization and that’s a good thing because Dana won’t let him fight in the UFC again. Check out what Dana told TMZ…

