Rousey slammed HHH through a table at Elimination Chamber 2018 on Sunday. It was her contract signing and after some shenanigans it got real. She gets slapped by Stephanie McMahon for her trouble and it’s doubtful she will ever get her come uppance if the Wrestlemania rumors of her beating Ronda are true. For now, enjoy Ronda owning Helmsley.

Please like & share: