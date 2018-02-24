UFC on Fox 28: Emmett vs. Stephens full results

UFC on Fox 28 takes place Saturday night from Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. Top tier featherweights Josh Emmett and Jeremy Stephens square-off in the main event, while women’s strawweight contenders Jessica Andrade and Tecia Torres meet in the co-main event.

Here are the full results from Orlando.

Main Card (Fox)

  • Featherweight: Jeremy Stephens def. Josh Emmett via knockout (strikes) – Rd 2, 1:35
  • Women’s Strawweight: Jéssica Andrade def. Tecia Torres via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Light Heavyweight: Ilir Latifi def. Ovince Saint Preux via technical submission (standing guillotine choke) – Rd 1, 3:48
  • Welterweight: Max Griffin def. Mike Perry via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 30-27)

Preliminary Card (Fox)

  • Bantamweight: Brian Kelleher def. Renan Barao via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
  • Women’s Bantamweight: Marion Reneau def. Sara McMann  via submission (triangle choke) – Rd 2, 3:40
  • Women’s Strawweight: Angela Hill def. Maryna Moroz via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Welterweight: Alan Jouban def. Ben Saunders via KO (punch) – Rd 2, 2:38

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass)

  • Light Heavyweight: Sam Alvey def. Marcin Prachnio via TKO (punch) – Rd 1, 4:23
  • Bantamweight: Rani Yahya def. Russell Doane via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Rd 3, 2:32
  • Catchweight (126.5 lbs): Alex Perez def. Eric Shelton via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Bantamweight: Manny Bermudez def. Albert Morales via submission (guillotine choke) – Rd 2, 2:33
