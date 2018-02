WWE loudmouth and master of mic skills Paul Heyman acts as the fictitious manager for Brock Lesnar in WWE. He has also been known to cross over in to the real world as a representative for Brock so we aren’t sure what to make of this. Is it fake, a work? Or real, a shoot? Listen to him claim Brock is ready for a UFC comeback and then listen for Mark Hunt’s screams of rage at the thought.

