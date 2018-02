UFC on FOX 28 early weigh in results, one fighter narrowly misses weight

Saturday night’s UFC on FOX 28 takes place at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. The main event features UFC veteran Jeremy Stephens facing off against Josh Emmett. The official weigh ins are in the books and are listed below courtesy of MMAmania.com. The ceremonial weigh-ins are at 6PM Friday evening.

Main card (FOX at 8 p.m. ET)

Josh Emmett (146) vs. Jeremy Stephens (146)

Jessica Andrade (116) vs. Tecia Torres (116)

Ovince Saint Preux (206) vs. Ilir Latifi (206)

Mike Perry (170.5) vs. Max Griffin (170)

Undercard (FOX at 6 p.m. ET)

Renan Barao (136) vs. Brian Kelleher (136)

Sara McMann (135.5) vs. Marion Reneau (136)

Angela Hill (116) vs. Maryna Moroz (114)

Ben Saunders (171) vs. Alan Jouban (171)

Undercard (UFC Fight Pass at 4:15 p.m. ET)

Sam Alvey (206) vs. Marcin Prachnio (205.5)

Rani Yahya (136) vs. Russell Doane (136)

Eric Shelton (126) vs. Alex Perez (126.5 *missed weight)

Albert Morales (135) vs. Manny Bermudez (136)