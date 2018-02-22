White says Khabib vs Ferguson winner gets McGregor’s belt, no Floyd deal ‘yet’

Conor McGregor’s UFC absence has been noticeable and has now become a problem that Dana White is about to solve. McGregor’s lightweight belt is going around the waist of the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson at UFC 223 in New York. The event takes place in April in Brooklyn and should be fireworks if you believe the hype – and we do. Nurmagomedov vs McGregor has been THE bout fans want to see and we may finally get it if Khabib can beat Tony. Check out what Dana said about stripping McGregor of his title and where a potential Floyd Mayweather Jr. deal to fight in the UFC is at.

