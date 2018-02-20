Once exiled Jeff Jarrett shocked and excited about WWE hall of fame inclusion

Jeff Jarrett was once in the dog house with Vince McMahon for holding him up for hundreds of thousands of dollars. He was leaving WWE for WCW and was scheduled to drop the intercontinental title to Chyna on a PPV but his conditions for doing so were kind of unreasonable. He wanted what he said were hundreds of thousands of dollars of back pay. Long story short, when Vince bought WCW one of the first things he did was fire Jeff Jarrett on air. Now, years later he’s welcomed JJ in to this year’s hall of fame class. Check out what Jarrett said to TMZ about it.

