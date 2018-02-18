Mayweather Sr. says his son is training for the UFC

Amer Abdallah of Floyd Mayweather’s YouTube channel interviewed Floyd Mayweather Sr. and when he was asked about Floyd Jr. he confirmed that his son was prepping for a UFC bout.

The way I see it, I have to believe that this is where it’s going. The way it looks, I think so…As of now, he’s got enough money. He’s got enough to live his life out… I think he could win a few fights, but I think it’s best to leave it alone. You can do your own thing, man. But you go in somebody else’s playground, and it’s – you just can’t do that, man. Don’t get me wrong, I believe he can beat some of those fighters like he did with the other guys, but it ain’t worth it. There ain’t no other way he can go right now besides backwards.

If Floyd Mayweather Junior does decide to fight in the UFC I think we can all agree it will probably not end well for the undefeated boxer.