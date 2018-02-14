Romero’s manager believes his client just may be the middleweight GOAT, wait what?

Malki Kawa told The Luke Thomas Show that his client Yoel Romero may be the greatest middleweight of all time. You can’t be the GOAT if you can’t make weight and unless you have had the UFC belt around your waist there is no chance for that moniker to be yours.

Yoel missed weight for his interim title fight with Luke Rockhold last weekend preventing him from claiming the championship. Before that Romero came up short in his title fight against Robert Whittaker meaning he lost his one legitimate UFC title fight. No one is denying his record is impressive as he has wins over Chris Weidman, Jacare Souza, and Lyoto Machida, but he isn’t the greatest at 185. Anderson Silva would beg to differ and so would Rich Franklin.

Here’s what Kawa said on the show:

I think there’s a case to be made that this guy might be the greatest middleweight of all time. If you look at the record he has and who his wins come against, he has got more wins against former champions than Anderson Silva does.

He is a great fighter, but he is definitely not the GOAT at 185 pounds.