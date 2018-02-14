Rashad Evans gets deep about the end of his career on the MMA Hour

Rashad Evans is one of the most memorable fighters to step in to the Octagon. He won the second season of TUF and provided a scary highlight reel kick shortly thereafter that obliterated Sean Salmon and will be replayed in the best knockout videos forever. He was the light heavyweight champion for a minute until Lyoto Machida brutally knocked him out. His feud with Rampage may have ended in a lackluster fight but the build up will stay with us. Now, at the end of his career he almost seems sad and so are we. Check out what he had to say about preparing for it on The MMA Hour recently.

Please like & share: