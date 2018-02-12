Weidman says he should be next for Robert Whittaker

UFC 221 was supposed to crown a new interim middleweight champion but it went off the tracks Saturday when Yoel Romero missed weight meaning he couldn’t win the belt and then defeated Luke Rockhold anyway. The middleweight division is in a bit of chaos right now. To prove my point, former middleweight champion Chris Weidman has thrown his name out there for a shot against current champ Robert Whittaker. Chris is 1-3 in his last four and his one win is against former welterweight Kelvin Gastelum making his claim to a title shot unrealistic. Still, check out what he had to say.

