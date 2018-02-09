At UFC 221, Luke Rockhold will get a chance to regain his middleweight championship against former challenger Yoel Romero. Rockhold lost his belt to Michael Bisping who then lost it to Georges St. Pierre who promptly vacated it. This made Robert Whittaker the king of 185 until it was announced that this bout would be for the interim belt when Robert’s staph infection forced him out of UFC 221. What a crazy ride. In this latest hype video a focused Rockhold says he will break Romero in their bout this Saturday, February 10th in Australia. Check it out.

Please like & share: