Matt Brown will punch Snoop Dogg on sight

Matt Brown appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience MMA program and he was all business. He praised Conor McGregor and then condemned Snoop Dogg for his hating on the Irishman and sometimes negative comments about MMA in general. His mouth got bigger before and after Conor fought Floyd Mayweather and somehow Snoop is still connected to the UFC despite it all. That doesn’t sit well with Brown. On JRE MMA #14 he said he was ready to sock old Snoopy in the jaw on sight. Check it out.

