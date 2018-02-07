Steve Stover: ‘I want to be a legend like Johnathan Ivey’

Huntingdon, Tenn. veteran of the cage Steve Stover is returning to action for a welterweight championship showdown against fast-rising talent Donovan Salvato at Johnathan Ivey’s Cage Fighting Championships 3 taking place Feb. 10 at the Mid-TN Expo in Murfreesboro. Pro MMA Now caught up with Steve before the fight to get his thoughts on the matchup, find out why he’s had a rather lengthy layoff, learn about his goals in the sport and more.

Thanks for talking with us Steve. How’s training going for your upcoming title fight on Feb. 10?

Training is going very well, I feel better than I ever have preparing for a fight.

It’s been a couple of years since you last fought, why the layoff and why was this the right time to return?

The layoff was simply because I had no time to train and work at the same time but now I’m back and don’t plan on going anywhere anytime soon.

Where are you training and who is helping you prepare for this fight?

I am training at a small gym in Benton County with some savages. The team name is Team Infamous.

What are your thoughts on Donovan as an opponent?

Nothing but respect for the man, we are here to put on a great fight. It’s showtime!

What would a title win in this fight mean to you?

A title shot means everything to me but it is still awesome to say I fought on The Leglock Monster’s card. This is a great opportunity for me to show my skills.

You started fighting MMA pretty young. How young were you and how did you get started?

I started MMA when I was 13. I was talked into sparring my sister’s boyfriend at the time and then from there the passion for the sport grew on me. I absolutely love it.

What would you like to achieve in the sport?

I want my name to be known. I want to be a legend like the main man Johnathan Ivey.

What is life like for you outside of fighting?

Life is the same as it is for everyone, there’s times of struggle and there are times of joy.

Thank you for your time Steve, any shoutouts or final words?

I want to thank my girlfriend and family for always believing in me and my skills, let’s do this.