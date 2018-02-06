VIDEO: Ruben Warr beats TUF alum BJ Ferguson for the Hardrock MMA featherweight title

Ruben Warr defeated veteran and one time TUF contestant BJ Ferguson for the featherweight title at Hardrock MMA 96. BJ is known as one of the most durable fighters at 145 so it was no surprise the bout went to a decision. Warr (9-8) called out Ferguson and even claimed that he could beat Kentucky’s best featherweight – and he did. The fight was back and forth with BJ almost submitting Warr, but in the end it was Ruben who wore the title. After the fight he apologized to Ferguson and gave a short emotional speech.

Please like & share: