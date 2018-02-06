Report says Nate Diaz ready for UFC 222 main event offer

Lance Pugmire of the LA Times says that Nate Diaz is ready to return. Max Holloway got injured and was forced to pull out of his main event featherweight title defense at UFC 222. This leaves challenger Frankie Edgar without an opponent and while we would like to see Edgar take the Diaz fight we highly doubt it. Here’s what Lance tweeted…

Lance Pugmire

✔ @latimespugmire The best option to fill in for the @BlessedMMA void at #UFC222 is @NateDiaz209 and he tells me he’s 💯 interested….make it happen @ufc

What do you think? Will Nate get the main event?