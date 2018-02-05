Frankie Edgar disappointed at UFC 222 withdrawal

Max Holloway was forced to remove himself from UFC 222 after a leg injury leaving his opponent Frankie Edgar without a partner in the Octagon. Edgar was scheduled for a title shot but it evaporated after the withdrawal. He took to Instagram to vent in a very Edgar way by infusing positivity in to it.

Here we go again, definitely disappointed but fate wasn’t having it. I wish Max a speedy recovery but the show must go on. See you all in Vegas March 3rd!

No word on a replacement yet but we’ll update you when it happens.