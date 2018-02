This is the greatest example of a basement dweller losing their mind and threatening people confusing us all whether or not it’s real or a joke. The ninja moves here would make Lyoto Machida jealous and the language puts George Carlin to shame. In this video ALL of the haters out there are put on notice by a headband wearing Juggalo who means serious biznezz. Is this a girl or guy? Help us figure it out. Check it out.

Please like & share: