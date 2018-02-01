UFC 220 salaries are pretty solid

MMA Fighting is reporting that the payouts for UFC 220 weren’t too shabby at the top. Heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic nabbed a staggering $600K for defeating hyped challenger Francis Ngannou and light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier took home an impressive $500K. Check out the full list below.

Stipe Miocic ($600,000 + no win bonus = $600,000) def. Francis Ngannou ($500,000)

Daniel Cormier ($500,000 + no win bonus = $500,000) def. Volkan Oezdemir ($350,000)

Calvin Kattar ($14,000 + $14,000 = $28,000) def. Shane Burgos ($22,000)

Gian Villante ($50,000 + $50,000 = $100,000) def. Francimar Barroso ($27,000)

Rob Font ($30,000 + $30,000 = $60,000) def. Thomas Almeida ($36,000)

Kyle Bochniak ($12,000 + $12,000 = $24,000) def. Brandon Davis ($10,000)

Abdul Razak Alhassan ($20,000 + $20,000 = $40,000) def. Sabah Homasi ($12,000)

Dustin Ortiz ($30,000 + $30,000 = $60,000) def. Alexandre Pantoja ($14,000)

Julio Arce ($10,000 + $10,000 = $20,000) def. Dan Ige ($10,000)

Enrique Barzola ($21,000 + $21,000 = $42,000) def. Matt Bessette ($12,000)

Islam Makhachev ($16,000 + $16,000 = $32,000) def. Gleison Tibau ($50,000)