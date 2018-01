Tony Ferguson will face Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight title in April. Ferguson was the interim title holder, but after Conor McGregor took time off for the freakshow boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr. it put the 155 pound division on hold. Dana recently stated that Khabib would be fighting for the ‘real title’ when he fights Tony at UFC 223 and should Nurmagomedov win he says Conor will stand in the contender line. Check it out.

Please like & share: