Jens Pulver says he would come back for Penn trilogy in Hawaii

Jens Pulver and BJ Penn have a history. Pulver defeated BJ way back in 2002 at UFC 35 via majority decision and Penn didn’t get his chance at revenge until 2007 when he submitted his rival in the second round. Pulver has gone 6-11 since the defeat and retired in 2013 after a decision loss in Sweden to Sami Aziz. In MMA we know that no one stays retired for long and a trilogy with the Hawaiian just might bring ‘Lil Evil’ back. Twitter user Hunter Alek Homistek posted the following on January 25th at 9PM…

Jens Pulver just said he’d come out of retirement to face BJ Penn at #UFCHawaii. He doesn’t “want to” but would love that fight. “It’d be pretty cool.” @JasonNawara@SecretMovesMMAhttps://www.twitch.tv/jasonnawara

What do you think? Is this fight worth booking or should that feud stay dead?