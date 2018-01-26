Ha! Got em! USADA flags light heavyweight

Michal Oleksiejczuk may have been victorious in his debut at UFC 219 but his joy is now most likely gone. He was put on a provisional suspension for popping for a banned substance. Here’s what the UFC released via their website…

The UFC organization was notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) informed Michal Oleksiejczuk of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an in-competition sample collected in conjunction with his recent bout against Khalil Roundtree at UFC 219 in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 30, 2017.

What he tested positive for has not been released.