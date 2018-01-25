Watch Johnathan Ivey’s CFC 3 ‘Road to the Gold – Middleweights’ featuring Kyle Lee vs. Caleb Ragsdale

Johnathan Ivey’s Cage Fighting Championships 3 takes place Feb. 10 at the Mid-TN Expo in Murfreesboro, Tenn. The event features Nashville’s Kyle Lee defending his middleweight title against Clarksville’s Caleb Ragsdale in the main event. Pro MMA Now has already spoken to Kyle and Caleb about the matchup, now go behind-the-scenes and into their training camps with this slickly produced “Road to the Gold ” film. Fight fans will also get to hear from the man himself, Johnathan Ivey, as he breaks down this fight and what makes it such a good matchup that he can’t even pick a favorite. This rivalry is getting heated up but only one of these men will go home on Feb. 10 as the middleweight champ.

“Most men are as soft as wet toilet paper.” -Johnathan Ivey