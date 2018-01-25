Rich Franklin says he’s busier than ever, ONE Warrior Series episode 1 video

I was texting back and forth with one of the most respectful, hard working, and friendly people on the planet about his current projects and he said he was very busy, but loved every minute of it. Rich Franklin is the vice president of international MMA organization ONE Championship and stays in constant motion nowadays so getting texts from him means he’s at least taking an occasional breather. If you would like a road map to success just look at his path from math teacher, to UFC champion, and then a powerful player in today’s MMA climate. One of our favorite projects he’s been working on is the ONE Warrior series and we’ve got the video. Check it out.

