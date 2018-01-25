BREAKING: Daley says he was released from Bellator

Paul Daley has been vocal about his unhappiness in Bellator. He has cited under promotion, disrespect, and a number of other things as the underlying issue. Whatever it really is it appears he is done with the company in a Facebook post that appeared around 10AM ET.

They’re only your friend, until they’re not your friend” I have politely asked for my RELEASE from BELLATOR MMA, which they have agreed to. Once I have the paperwork through, stating that I am free to fight elsewhere, I will be looking to fight out my last 18months in this sport with the organisation that can put together the most exciting fights for my loyal fans. FOAMS.

So Daley is a free agent if this is true. The question is – has Dana White forgiven Daley for his sucker punch to Josh Koscheck after their bout, or will he appear in ONE Championship? Somewhere else?