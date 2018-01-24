White says ‘real’ lightweight title to be defended at UFC 223

We agree with Dana White here and that is saying something with all of the “money” fights the UFC has been making lately that hold up division contenders. His frustration with MMA Prima Donna Conor McGregor grows and waiting on Conor to come back and defend a lightweight title that has been on the shelf for a long time is no longer an option. His last fight was at UFC 205 and we’re coming up on UFC 221 so do the math.

Recently when asked about Conor’s return and first title defense Dana shut it down. He said the winner of interim champ Tony Ferguson and longtime #1 contender Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 223 will crown the real champion of the lightweight division.

I have no update. The winner of Khabib-Ferguson will be the champion.

To remove any doubt he added…

They’re going to fight for the real title. This is the real title. I said that Conor can’t hold up the title for two years.

What do you think? Is this the right call?