Last night on RAW’s 25th anniversary there were a whole lot of superstars returning from The Million Dollar Man Ted Dibiase, Brother Love, The Undertaker, and even the Texas Rattlesnake, Stone Cold Steve Austin. In a segment where an ungrateful Mr. McMahon reprimanded the fans and his children for a cheap plaque they were interrupted by Austin who later gave them both a Stone Cold Stunner. Check it out.

