It’s on! Nunes vs Cyborg reportedly being finalized

It’s happening folks! Champ vs champ in the women’s division!

Probably…

Featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has agreed to fight Amanda Nunes despite initially rallying against it. She used Instagram to announce the news with a stipulation to the post – the UFC and her management have to come to terms. That could be a huge challenge to get past, but still Cyborg said:

I have agreed to fight @amanda_leoa July 7th in Las Vegas as part of #UFC226 and #InternationalFightWeek. I am now waiting for my manager to work with the @ufc on a bout agreement so we can make #CyborgVNunes #TheSuperFight official.

Ladies and gents. Let’s go!