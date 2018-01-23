Enzo Amore suspended by WWE after rape allegations

WWE wrestler Enzo Amore is being investigated by Arizona police after a woman claimed she was raped last year inside a hotel room. WWE has suspended Amore until the mess is sorted out. If it is proven to be true this would be the end of an already troubled career. Enzo was banned from the locker room and kicked off a bus for a horrendously bad attitude which will undoubtedly be used against him in court if it makes it there.

The woman posting under the handle @MissGucciWitch wished to remain anonymous but did use Twitter today to share a horrifying and *warning* graphic recollection.

OKAY..it’s been long enough & I have been so so scared to share this. I was raped in mid October by the WWE Enzo Amore (also known as Eric Arden) & Tyler Grosso & TOOPOOR let it happen as accomplices. I was in a mental hospital for 45 days after it. They ARE NOT good people.

She went on to say:

The original question TOOPOOR asked me was if I would suck Enzo’s dick. I said possibly but if I wasn’t down she said we could all just hang out. Then they got me way fucked up & they left knowing what was about to happen. When Enzo the WWE guy stared coming on to me I was passed out on the couch. I said “I want to get to know you first before doing anything.” He replied, “Bitch I have 1million followers on instagram…you should be begging for this dick.” & then he restrained me & it happened. I never would be this dramatic about something like this but I want you all to know that I would’ve left if I could. I was in psychosis- I had no idea what was going on. I remember bits &pieces & I have constant flashbacks..My mental issues have been the worst ever & i suffer from major PTSD from it.

Phoenix police confirmed that they were investigating the incident.