Angry Paul Daley says he’s done with Bellator after contract up

Paul Daley isn’t happy with Bellator. After Scott Coker appeared to gush over Michael “Venom” Page at a recent Bellator presser, Daley took to Facebook to apparently announce his intention to leave the organization when his contract is up. It appears to be about disrespect but one thing is for sure – he’s pissed.

Page hasn’t fought since 2016, while Daley fought three times last year. A highly anticipated bout between Daley and Page never materialized as contract negotiations fell through.

Daley was banned from the UFC by Dana White when he sucker punched Josh Koscheck after their bout at UFC 113 back in May of 2010. Seven years is a long time and White has been known to forgive. What do you think? Would Dana let him back in to the UFC?