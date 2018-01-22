Current UFC 221 fight card

UFC 221 goes down February 11th in Perth, Australia at the Perth Arena. The main event is Luke Rockhold vs Yoel Romero in what is certainly the most likely candidate for number one contender to middleweight champion Robert Whittaker’s belt. Also, Mark Hunt finally returns to The Octagon after a whole bunch of drama with the UFC with key words ‘law suit’ and ‘head trauma’ being thrown around. Just look up Mark Hunt’s name and way too many reports will surface regarding said drama. Here’s the full card as of right now for the event.
|Main Card
|Weight class
|Middleweight
|Yoel Romero
|vs.
|Luke Rockhold
|Heavyweight
|Mark Hunt
|vs.
|Curtis Blaydes
|Heavyweight
|Tai Tuivasa
|vs.
|Cyril Asker
|Welterweight
|Jake Matthews
|vs.
|Li Jingliang
|Light Heavyweight
|Tyson Pedro
|vs.
|Saparbek Safarov
|Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 1)
|Lightweight
|Damien Brown
|vs.
|Dong Hyun Kim
|Middleweight
|Rob Wilkinson
|vs.
|Israel Adesanya
|Lightweight
|Jeremy Kennedy
|vs.
|Alexander Volkanovski
|Flyweight
|Jussier Formiga
|vs.
|Ben Nguyen
|Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass)
|Lightweight
|Ross Pearson
|vs.
|Mizuto Hirota
|Bantamweight
|Teruto Ishihara
|vs.
|José Alberto Quiñónez
|Welterweight
|Luke Jumeau
|vs.
|Daichi Abe
