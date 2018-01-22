Current UFC 221 fight card

UFC 221 goes down February 11th in Perth, Australia at the Perth Arena. The main event is Luke Rockhold vs Yoel Romero in what is certainly the most likely candidate for number one contender to middleweight champion Robert Whittaker’s belt. Also, Mark Hunt finally returns to The Octagon after a whole bunch of drama with the UFC with key words ‘law suit’ and ‘head trauma’ being thrown around. Just look up Mark Hunt’s name and way too many reports will surface regarding said drama. Here’s the full card as of right now for the event.

Main Card
Weight class
Middleweight Yoel Romero vs. Luke Rockhold
Heavyweight Mark Hunt vs. Curtis Blaydes
Heavyweight Tai Tuivasa vs. Cyril Asker
Welterweight Jake Matthews vs. Li Jingliang
Light Heavyweight Tyson Pedro vs. Saparbek Safarov
Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 1)
Lightweight Damien Brown vs. Dong Hyun Kim
Middleweight Rob Wilkinson vs. Israel Adesanya
Lightweight Jeremy Kennedy vs. Alexander Volkanovski
Flyweight Jussier Formiga vs. Ben Nguyen
Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass)
Lightweight Ross Pearson vs. Mizuto Hirota
Bantamweight Teruto Ishihara vs. José Alberto Quiñónez
Welterweight Luke Jumeau vs. Daichi Abe
