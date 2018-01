Daniel Cormier retained his light heavyweight title with a second round TKO over top contender Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 220 Saturday night in Boston. There are levels to this game and Cormier proved he was on a different plane. The former Olympic wrestler put Volkan on his back, secured a crucifix position and finished him off with punches at the 2-minute mark of the second frame.

