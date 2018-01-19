Thompson almost certain no GSP vs Woodley

(Georges) was my inspiration to switch from kickboxing to MMA. He’s the one that pushed me to do the MMA thing, so he was my inspiration to do that. And, I don’t know, it doesn’t feel right for me to go out there and face off against somebody that important to me. But you never know, man. That’s just something we’ll have to see in the future. I mean is it just kind of up in the air? Woodleyis gonna have to face somebody here pretty soon. I know he’s coming off of shoulder surgery, so I’m really not sure where or how, where he’s at with that and how serious the surgery was. So I mean if he’s out for a while, then they may have to find somebody to fight Rafael dos Anjos until then. So hey, I’m down to do that if that’s the case, but I don’t know, man. Tyron’s kind of acting like it’s not a big deal and he’ll be back in there pretty soon.