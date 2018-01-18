Middleweight champ Kyle Lee looking to make statement at Johnathan Ivey’s Cage Fighting Championships 3

Middleweight champ Kyle Lee will make his first title defense when he faces fellow unbeaten Middle Tennessean Caleb Ragsdale at Johnathan Ivey’s Cage Fighting Championships 3 on Feb. 10 in Murfreesboro. Pro MMA Now caught up with the champ before he returns to the cage to get his thoughts on his challenger, how he feels about his championship performance last August and his plans for the rest of 2018.

Thanks for talking with us Kyle, how excited are you to make your first title defense when you face Caleb Ragsdale at Johnathan Ivey’s Cage Fighting Championships next month?

I’m am Krazy excited about my title defense!!

What are your thoughts on Ragsdale as an opponent?

I think he comes from a good gym and he is tough and will put up a great fight, you don’t want to miss this one!

How do you see you two matching up and the fight playing out?

He is longer and uses his jab well! But this fight could go anywhere, it’s a FIGHT and anything can happen!

What do you think about all this snow, has it affected your training schedule at all?

The snow would not effect my training in anyway! My gym is one of the only gyms in Nashville that hasn’t cancelled one class! And I have been training hard everyday!

How did it feel to get that championship win over Najee Blackwell back in August?

The win was a blessing! And a huge honor!

How would you rate your performance in that fight and were you happy with how it went down?

My performance was a less than average I plan on making a statement with this next fight! I’m in a whole different state of mind! Thanks to the All Mighty Himself!!🙏

What does the rest of 2018 hold for Kyle Lee?

More training! More Fighting! More changing peoples lives everyday!

Thank you Kyle, any final words or shoutouts?

Shout out to Ron Moss for being the most influential martial artist in my life! Brian Moore for teaching me so much self defense, and way more! Chris Beasley for the amazing clinch work! And huge kicks, knees and elbows! And of course LEG CONDITIONING! Chris White for his Krazy conditioning with kicks and movement! James perry for his truck moves in BJJ! Ricky Ward for his amazing realistic grappling Theory! Jarrod Houston for his unlimited knowledge of fighting!