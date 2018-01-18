Challenger Caleb Ragsdale looking for title win at Johnathan Ivey’s Cage Fighting Championships 3

Unbeaten Clarksville mixed martial artist Caleb Ragsdale will return to Johnathan Ivey’s Cage Fighting Championships on Feb. 10 when he challenges Nashville’s Kyle Lee for his middleweight title in Murfreesboro. The two will serve as the main event of the evening. Pro MMA Now checked in with Caleb to get his thoughts on the matchup and how he sees the fight playing out.

Thanks for talking with us Caleb, how are preparations going for your upcoming fight?

Everything is going as planned I’m healthy and I’m ready to go.

You’ll be facing Kyle Lee for the middleweight title on Feb. 10, what is you scouting report on Kyle?

Not to give too much, but we like his aggressiveness. It should make for a very fun fight for both of us. Technique and conditioning will win this fight.

Do you expect this to be your toughest test to date?

Not my toughest, and that’s no disrespect to Kyle. He is definitely a test for sure and it’s been awhile since I’ve fought a fighter of his caliber.

You had two first round finishes in 2017, do you expect a quick finish against Kyle or how do you see the fight playing out?

I’m going to have to weather him a little bit and get his timing down, then I believe I will finish the fight end of the first or second round. It won’t be as easy as the other fights though.

Who’s been helping you prepare for this fight?

Jacob Kilburn and Dylan Ragsdale mostly. I train with a lot of people from Harris Holt.

What are your goals for the rest of 2018?

My goals are to just enjoy the process man. I never try to take anything too serious. I want to be a champion and claim my rightful place at the top. I’ve been putting in too much time towards this for it not to pay off.

Thanks for the time Caleb, any final words or shoutouts?

This is a fight you guys don’t want to miss. I have a lot of teammates on this card and it’s going to be an awesome night. I’d like to thank my fiancée Rachael especially for helping me with my diet. Also Battlegrounds Fitness here in Clarksville for the perfect gym they provide me in the middle of the night. Thank you everyone I will see y’all on February 10th!