Stipe Miocic featured in new UFC and Modelo beer campaign

Bud Light had been on the mat of the UFC Octagon and mouths of commentators for eons. Brock Lesnar famously trashed them in a post-fight promo and then was later forced to appear at the post fight presser with a bud light in hand. The UFC took the co-promotion seriously and with their new Modelo beer partnership it looks to be more of the same.

When Bud Light first put its logo on our mat, people knew we were a permanent part of the sports landscape. It was a great partnership for us, but the activation was never what we wanted it to be. Modelo has two priorities: UFC and soccer. They’re putting together an incredible ad campaign involving our athletes. Their tagline is ‘Fighting Spirit,’ which is obviously completely consistent with the UFC product.” — UFC COO Lawrence Epstein told ESPN.

UFC heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic is featured in one of their new promotions and he posted a photo on social media along with a short blurb about it.

I’m proud to work with @ModeloUSA – A beer that’s risen from

nothing to be the best, #AndStill the only beer brewed with a#FightingSpirit. #For21+

Drink responsibly Stipe an preferably not before you defend against Ngannou.