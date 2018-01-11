Former NFL player to make debut at Warfare MMA

Undefeated Ben Rowland will face former NFL player and undefeated fighter Austen Lane at Warfare MMA 18. The event will take place on March 10, 2018 in South Carolina. Bluegrassmma.com reported on the story via FloCombat.

After spending five years playing in the NFL, the former Jacksonville Jaguar transitioned into MMA, where he’s been nothing short of a wrecking machine. Lane competed five times as an amateur and captured all five victories by way of knockout–all of which happened inside the opening frame.

Lane made the jump to the professional ranks in 2017, scoring brutal knockouts in all three of his trips to the cage last year. Lane also continued the trend of not allowing his opposition to see the second round, with his total amount of cage time as a professional coming in at a combined 2:13 of work.