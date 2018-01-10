WTF? Mayweather wants his grill on all boxing belts

In a video via Fight Hype, Floyd Mayweather Jr. ridiculously demanded that his face be put on every boxing belt ever.

I want the WBC to hear this right now. I want all the fighters to petition. I need my face on the WBC belt. I need my face on the IBF, WBO, and the WBA, I need my face on all the belts!

In all fairness to Floyd, Muhammad Ali has his face on belts and would it be too far out there for a 49-0 boxer (50-0 if you count his TKO of McGregor) to be honored just like him? What do you think?