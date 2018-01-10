Mighty Mouse undergoing shoulder surgery

Flyweight champ Demetrious Johnson took to Instagram to tell fans that he will be undergoing surgery to fix a nagging problem in his shoulder.

It’s 5:42 in the morning, I’m about to go in and get my left shoulder worked on, cleaned up. I’ve been having pain in it since December. I grappled nine rounds straight, the next day both shoulders blew up with inflammation and I will try to get this thing taken care of. Other than that I will keep you posted via Instagram stories and after I’m done I will do a live stream back in the hotel room doing all the rehab. Wish me luck.

Johnson has the longest championship reign at 11 title defenses and is creeping in to more conversations as to who is the GOAT in MMA. No word on Johnson’s return or how much this might delay it.