WWE RAW’s 25th anniversary show guest list spoilers so far including Austin, full DX reunion

WWE’s RAW 25th Anniversary episode takes place on January 22nd reportedly from two locations in New York City. The two locations in question are the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the Manhattan Center’s Grand Ballroom. Sources including PWInsider report that X-Pac and the Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase have been added to the list that continues to grow. Check it out.

* Sean “X-Pac” Waltman

* WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase

* Free agent John Cena

* WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar

* The Undertaker

* WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler

* WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash and Scott Hall

* WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair

* The Bella Twins

* JBL and WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons

* The Dudley Boyz

* WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin

* DX: WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, Triple H and The New Age Outlaws