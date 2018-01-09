UFC vet Sean Salmon gets shot at Ivey’s title at Colosseum Combat 43

UFC vet Sean Salmon gets a shot in Indiana at Johnathan Ivey’s heavyweight title on February 24th at the Kokomo Event Center in the main event of Colosseum Combat 43. Ivey (33-56-0) is a true journeyman and often wins when he shouldn’t despite a lopsided win-loss record. His opponent, Sean Salmon is possibly most famous for this scary knockout at the hands of Rashad Evans.

Sean (18-21) is 0-12 in his last run and hasn’t fought since 2013 but at Colosseum Combat 43 he just may get a career kick start if he can pull out a win. Ivey, 2-3 in his last five, returns to face Salmon after winning the title last August but the question remains whether or not a win here will keep him in the green for a significant period.

