Sonnen worried about Rampage bout

Chael Sonnen gets ready to face one of the scariest people he has ever climbed into the cage with in Rampage Jackson on January 20th at Bellator 192. He knows the key to his victory is to keep Jackson on his back but that’s easier said than done. Check out what he said to MMAfighting.com.

That’s the biggest thing, if you were to say what worries me most. I have never been knocked out in my career. I had never even been knocked down. In my last fight, I got knocked down by Wanderlei. It was a very scary feeling, because I had no control. His power worries me. Boom, that uppercut. Boom, that hook. He’s a mean guy. Even when he looks like he’s not in shape, I’ve never seen the guy quit. If I could just find some video of him on Twitter somewhere – I’d feel better about it. He doesn’t quit and he’s gonna punch hard. I don’t know if he’ll prepare as properly as I will, but he competes really well. He’s gonna show up and if I’m gonna beat him I have to stay on top of him for 15 minutes. Because sooner or later, he’s gonna land one of those shots.

What do you think? Do you believe he has a chance against Jackson?