Emotional post by Anderson Silva about his future

Anderson Silva was once considered the GOAT of MMA and was the most dominant middleweight champ of all time. After some losses and some issues with USADA he is nowhere close to those things but he is still wanting to compete despite it. He took to Instagram and posted one heck of an emotional doozy.

I realize how much God strengthens me by always giving me light in my walk. On a long trip, fantastic memories of the time I played in the streets of the neighborhood where I grew up in Curitiba. Everything I’ve been through, everything I’ve built with willpower, determination and great honor. I had the privilege of putting the coat of my heart team, in a way, to give a world title to him and especially to my people. I just have to thank you all for everything, I say from my heart, I love you all who are always giving me strength. Kiss! I really love you, strength and honor to all, regardless of team, color, race, religion and sexual choice, we are all brothers. Thank you, my people! You can be sure it’s not over yet. My love and my passion for the fight are here, firm and strong. The fight continues, I will stop when GOD thinks I can not do it anymore. So who is my fan, can be sure, that soon I’m back, to the joy of those who cheer for me and to the sadness of those who don’t…

Anderson could ride off in to the sunset right now and his legacy would remain impeccable. What do you think? Should he call it quits?