Jean Claude Van Damme visited where former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt was training and “demonstrated” some maneuvers. Cody stood there while JCVD kicked and punched until his face got Van Damaged by a foot. Cody was incensed and it was reported that JCVD did this weird kneeling, praying thing calling him “my champion”. Urijah Faber says JCVD was devastated by his mistake and was only spared a beatdown because of his age. Check out what he told TMZ.

