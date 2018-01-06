Unafraid Nunes reveals why she wants to fight Cyborg

Dana White wants women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes to face featherweight champ Cris Cyborg but Cyborg wants none of it. Amanda Nunes on the other hand wants the bout and said so on Twitter.

First of all, I have nothing personal against @criscyborg I do believe it is the fight that everyone wants to see and a fight where we can both leave our marks on this sport.

Cyborg wants a contender in her own division to have a shot, but the UFC wants a money fight. What do you think? Should Nunes face Cyborg?