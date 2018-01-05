White says Lawler blew his knee out in Dos Anjos bout

Robbie Lawler lost to Rafael dos Anjos in a lopsided affair at a UFC on FOX event in early December, and to top it off he was struggling through a painful injury throughout. It was noticeable that he was bothered and at one point it looked like he was straining just to move. Here’s what Dana White told Yahoo! Sports Kevin Iole recently.

He (Robbie) blew his ACL, meniscus and every other thing that’s in your knee out in like the third round…Wobbled over to the fence, laid against it and asked Dos Anjos to come in so they could just bang it out. Robbie Lawler went to the fifth round.

If this is indeed the case it would mean that Lawler might miss out on the entirety of 2018.