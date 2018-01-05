Kenny Omega vs Chris Jericho WrestleKingdom 12 highlights, Jericho and Benoit controversy

The “Dream Match” between Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho took place yesterday, January 4th and after all of the hype did it live up to it? New Japan World streamed the event for its subscribers and the initial feedback was positive. The one potentially negative aspect that emerged was Jericho’s dedication of the match to Chris Benoit and Eddie Guerrero. Some fans were incensed that he would dedicate the match to Benoit who murdered his wife and child before killing himself. Jericho was one of Benoit’s closest friend and he told fans to essentially get over it in a video he released later. That aside, what did you think about this match?

