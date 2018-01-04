Nunes vs Cyborg confirmed!

We are getting the fight most of us wanted in the women’s division of the UFC. Dana White confirmed to Yahoo Sports today that we will be getting featherweight champion Cris Cyborg vs. bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.

First of all, Amanda Nunes wants to fight her. Amanda Nunes wants to fight Cyborg. That is the fight to make and that is the fight I will make.

What do you guys think about this fight? Are you excited or should they defend against someone in their own divisions?