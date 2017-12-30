Last minute odds for UFC 219

UFC 219 is finally here! Cris Cyborg defends her featherweight championship against a real challenger in Holly Holm. Carlos Condit returns to face Neil Magny and Khabib Nurmagomedov takes on Edson Barboza in what might be the most important contender bout on the card. Check out the latest odds from oddsshark.com.

Cris Cyborg (-360) vs. Holly Holm (+270)

Khabib Nurmagomedov (-305) vs. Edson Barboza (+235)

Cynthia Calvillo (-260) vs. Carla Esparza (+200)

Carlos Condit (-165) vs. Neil Magny (+135)

Khalil Rountree (-335) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (+255)

What bet would you make?