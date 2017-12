Neil Magny faces a returning Carlos Condit at UFC 219 on Saturday. Ahead of the fight there has been a lot of dismissive talk about Magny’s chances against ‘Natural Born Killer’ but we say don’t sleep. Neil spoke about his bout and he made it clear that he truly respects Carlos even going as far as to say he doesn’t really outgun him in any category. Check out the full interview below.

